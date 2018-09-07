Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore unlucky Govindan Lakshmanan with Rs 10 lakh reward

other-sports

Lakshmanan had stepped off the track momentarily, as he was hit by the spike of another athlete

Sports Minister RS Rathore and distance-runner Govindan Lakshmanan

Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore rewarded Indian athlete Govindan Lakshmanan with Rs 10 lakh yesterday, acknowledging the long distance runner's performance in the 10,000m race in which he was dramatically disqualified after finishing third.

Lakshmanan had stepped off the track momentarily, as he was hit by the spike of another athlete. The Indian team protested against the disqualification at two levels but it was turned down. "To encourage the athlete to keep doing the hard work and strive for medals, the sports minister Rajyavardhan Rathore rewarded him Rs 10 lakh," read a statement from the sports ministry yesterday.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever