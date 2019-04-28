Sports stars make a splash in London

Updated: Apr 30, 2019, 14:41 IST | A Correspondent

Some of the high-profile attendees at the ceremony included England and Manchester City star Raheem Sterling, England Manager Gareth Southgate, former Prime Minister Tony Blair, among others

Sports stars make a splash in London
Former footballer Alex Scott and Tennis star Katie Boulter

Some of the big names in sports, entertainment, business and politics turned up for the BT Sport Industry Awards held at the Battersea Evolution in London recently.

Some of the high-profile attendees at the ceremony included England and Manchester City star Raheem Sterling, England Manager Gareth Southgate, former Prime Minister Tony Blair, among others.

Badminton player Gail Emms and Hockey player Sam Quek
Badminton player Gail Emms and Hockey player Sam Quek

Here are a few stars who looked their glamorous best. Meanwhile, Sterling received The Integrity and Impact Award founded by Dow Jones Sports Intelligence.

Sterling was honoured for his role in the fight against racism in football and was presented the award by Southgate.

Speed skater Elise Christie and Tennis player Heather Watson
Speed skater Elise Christie and Tennis player Heather Watson

Raheem Sterling poses with the Integrity and Impact Award
Raheem Sterling poses with the Integrity and Impact Award

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

sports news

Here's how Sachin Tendulkar continues to enjoy life post retirement

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK