Sports stars make a splash in London

other-sports

Some of the high-profile attendees at the ceremony included England and Manchester City star Raheem Sterling, England Manager Gareth Southgate, former Prime Minister Tony Blair, among others

Former footballer Alex Scott and Tennis star Katie Boulter

Some of the big names in sports, entertainment, business and politics turned up for the BT Sport Industry Awards held at the Battersea Evolution in London recently.

Some of the high-profile attendees at the ceremony included England and Manchester City star Raheem Sterling, England Manager Gareth Southgate, former Prime Minister Tony Blair, among others.



Badminton player Gail Emms and Hockey player Sam Quek

Here are a few stars who looked their glamorous best. Meanwhile, Sterling received The Integrity and Impact Award founded by Dow Jones Sports Intelligence.

Sterling was honoured for his role in the fight against racism in football and was presented the award by Southgate.



Speed skater Elise Christie and Tennis player Heather Watson



Raheem Sterling poses with the Integrity and Impact Award

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates