Sports stars make a splash in London
Some of the big names in sports, entertainment, business and politics turned up for the BT Sport Industry Awards held at the Battersea Evolution in London recently.
Some of the high-profile attendees at the ceremony included England and Manchester City star Raheem Sterling, England Manager Gareth Southgate, former Prime Minister Tony Blair, among others.
Badminton player Gail Emms and Hockey player Sam Quek
Here are a few stars who looked their glamorous best. Meanwhile, Sterling received The Integrity and Impact Award founded by Dow Jones Sports Intelligence.
Sterling was honoured for his role in the fight against racism in football and was presented the award by Southgate.
Speed skater Elise Christie and Tennis player Heather Watson
Raheem Sterling poses with the Integrity and Impact Award
