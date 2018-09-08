Search

Sports Stars show their fashion style at GQ Men of the Year Awards

Sep 08, 2018, 09:20 IST | A Correspondent

Meanwhile, footballer Robert Pires had wife Jessica for company

British diving star Tom Daley and filmmaker husband Dustin Lance Black
Former England striker Peter Crouch's model wife Abbey Clancy looked shimmered at the GQ do in this silver number. Pics/Getty Images
British diving star Tom Daley and filmmaker husband Dustin Lance Black, who welcomed a baby boy recently, looked dapper at the red carpet of the GQ Men of the Year Awards held at Tate Modern in London. Meanwhile, footballer Robert Pires had wife Jessica for company.

