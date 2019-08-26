Sports stars shower PV Sindhu with congratulatory messages on Twitter after gold medal

badminton

Carolina Marin, Gautam Gambhir, Pankaj Advani and Dipa Karmakar take to social media site to congratulate the Indian shuttler after her gold win at World Championships

PV Sindhu celebrates her victory over China's Chen Yu Fei during their women's singles semi-final match at the 2019 BWF Badminton World Championships. Pic/ AFP

Indian star shuttler PV Sindhu clinched the BWF World Championships title after she defeated Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in straight sets by 21-7, 21-7. By winning the coveted title, PV Sindhu created history to become the first Indian to win a gold medal at the World Championships.

Reigning world champion at the Olympics, Carolina Marin, and snooker World Champion Pankaj Advani took to social media site Twitter to hail PV Sindhu for winning a gold medal at the BWF World Championships.

Carolina Marin tweeted saying that she was proud of PV Sindhu and also called her 'gold'.

Snooker champion Pankaj Advani also went on to congratulate PV Sindhu for bagging a gold at the World Championships calling it 'fantastic'.

Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 on winning the World Badminton Championship. Fantastic! ðð — Pankaj Advani (@PankajAdvani247) August 25, 2019

Former Indian cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir also took to micro-blogging site Twitter to congratulate PV Sindhu and said that she makes India proud time and again.

Purpose fuels passion. Congratulations to the newly crowned World Champion #PVSindhu for winning the ð¥ at #BWFWorldChampionships2019. Time and again, you've made us Indians proud! pic.twitter.com/JDZwHKeioO — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 25, 2019

Olympian gymnast Dipa Karmakar also tweeted to congratulate Sindhu on her achievement and called it an 'incredible' show.

Earlier, the 24-year-old shuttler had four medals at the World Championships as she bagged the bronze medal in 2013 and 2014 while she went on to win silver medals in 2017 and 2018.

Sindhu won the silver medal at the Rio Olympics 2016. In this year, she appeared in the final of the Indonesia Open where she faced a defeat at the hands of Akane Yamaguchi.

Inputs from ANI

