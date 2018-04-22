Sportswoman accuses Karnataka doctor of rape

According to Investigating Officer Dilip Tibile of Karveer Police Station, the complaint was received earlier this week from the sportswoman against a doctor living in Gulbarga town in north Karnataka

A prominent international level sportswoman from Maharashtra has accused a Karnataka doctor of raping her for two years, police said. According to Investigating Officer Dilip Tibile of Karveer Police Station, the complaint was received earlier this week from the sportswoman against a doctor living in Gulbarga town in north Karnataka.

"The complainant has said the accused has repeatedly raped for over two years with hopes of marriage and then renegeding on his promise. The accused is absconding and we are on the lookout," Tibile told IANS.

