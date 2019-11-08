Spotlighting Celebrity Creative Director Bagio White

The print industry has witnessed tremendous creative progress over the years. The ever-changing industry can be credited as one of the main variables. One such man named Bagio White; Creative Director has marked his presence in the industry.

While speaking with Bagio he said, "Most of the print industry is still warping to the changes in the media and I've experienced these changes firsthand with a lot of print media and I'm already helming the changing innovations in the field."

The now 28-year-old, stepped into the world of design at the tender age of 14, while interning for Def Jam Recordings. He continued his internship during his college studies and launched his first publication, DOPENESS Magazine in 2012. One of his notable works is the cover he directed and designed featuring comedian King Bach. Bagio White also worked with companies like Viacom, BET and Universal records through his magazine. He has creative directed editorials of many public figures and entertainers; celebrities including singer Tinashe, rapper K Camp, rapper Bow Wow, and many more. His work knows creative bounds and he strives daily to create impactful editorial art he added.

Bagio says his dedication to his artform and thrive to create these different visuals with different celebrities led him to be one of the few notable Jamaican creative directors in his field. From his difficult growth in his native country of Jamaica to now a notable creative director in the US with a mass of fans.

Consistently, Bagio managed to be a pretty impactful editor in chief and art director. His efforts are very well known and recognized.

