Spotted! MS Dhoni goes out for a drive in his new red SUV in Ranchi

Updated: Sep 23, 2019, 10:44 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The decorated former India captain was seen taking his mean machine for a spin in the city

Spotted! MS Dhoni goes out for a drive in his new red SUV in Ranchi
MS Dhoni

After being away from cricket for a while, Mahendra Singh Dhoni was back at his home in Ranchi, drawing eyeballs in his new car — a one-of-its-kind SUV. The decorated former India captain was seen taking his mean machine for a spin in the city recently as bystanders paused to admire the red car and catch a glimpse of their local hero.

Last month, MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi took to social media and had shared a picture of the car on its arrival while MS Dhoni was away, and wrote: "Welcome home #redbeast! Your toy is finally here @mahi7781, really missing you!" According to reports, the car costs nearly Rs 1 crore in India.

MS Dhoni has never shied away from his love for vehicles and is the owner of several high-end ones including Ferrari 599 GTO, Hummer H2, the GMC Sierra when it comes to four-wheelers. In two-wheelers, the Indian wicket-keeper has some high-end bikes like Kawasaki Ninja H2, Confederate Hellcat, BSA, Suzuki Hayabusa and a Norton Vintage beside several others.

