Spotted: Urvashi Rautela and Jacqueline Fernandez at Mumbai airport

Urvashi Rautela, Jacqueline Fernandez were spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Urvashi Rautela, Shaan Muttathil and Jacqueline Fernandez at Mumbai airport

Urvashi Rautela and Jacqueline Fernandez caught up with each other at Mumbai airport recently. Their makeup and hair artiste Shaan Muttathil, who attempted to photobomb, was dragged into the frame. Where an actor goes, the stylist follows.

Other celebs spotted on sets of their films



Naman, Shama Sikander and Neil Nitin Mukesh

Shama Sikander is the latest addition to Neil Nitin Mukesh starrer Bypass Road, which stars Adah Sharma, Gul Panag and Rajit Kapur.The thriller marks the directorial debut of Neil's younger brother Naman.

Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu have begun shooting for Anurag Kashyap's Saand Ki Aankh, which is being helmed by Tushar Hiranandani.The film is based on the lives of sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar of Johri, Uttar Pradesh.

