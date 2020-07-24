Spread the love this Raksha Bandhan from any place in the world with GiftstoIndia24x7.com

Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of the bond between brother and sister. It is a sign of their admiration and love for each other. Similarly the Rakhi is a symbol of their bond and a promise to always be there for each other and protect each other. As siblings grow older they move away from home and hence distance becomes a hindrance in the way of celebration. With the current pandemic making traveling difficult, GiftstoIndia24x7.com, India's premier gifting portal for NRIs has stepped up it's game to make Raksha Bandhan celebrations memorable.

The portal has curated a special gifting range for Raksha Bandhan so it is easy for sisters to be sending rakhis to India and brothers to be gifting their sisters with the best gifts.

GiftstoIndia24x7.com has created a separate section dedicated towards Raksha Bandhan. The users can select between a wide range and designs of rakhis and even personalise them before they send rakhi to India. For the sisters who like to go the extra mile, the portal also has rakhi sets or gift hampers where they can send multiple rakhis or combine their rakhis with chocolates, sweets or other available products to make it a hamper.

To keep up the spirit of the festival, GiftstoIndia24x7.com also has a separate section called 'gifts for sisters' where the brothers can go to pamper their sisters with a gift for her. The section has cosmetics, bags, purses, jewellery, perfumes, gift hampers, watches and even mobile phones so that a brother does not have to search anywhere else to find the perfect gift for his sister. To ensure that siblings pick the best gifts for each other, the portal also offers 24 X 7 customer service support - these customer service executives help users navigate through the options and choose the best gifts for their loved ones.

To support #MakeInIndia, the portal sources all its rakhis locally from self-help groups in rural India and hence helping these groups to become self-sufficient. The women of these groups handcraft the rakhis. Keeping up to their promise to spread smiles across miles, GiftstoIndia24x7.com has also pledged to send about a million rakhis to the brothers of the nation - our army jawans who more than often don't get to be a part of the festivities. With over 20,000 gift options and services like same day and midnight delivery at unbeatable price points, GiftstoIndia24x7.com is trailblazing the Indian gifting space.

About GiftstoIndia24x7.com

Established in 1999, GiftstoIndia24x7.com is India's premier gifting platform specially curated for the gifting needs of non-residential Indians. An unmatchable product line, timely deliveries, strong channel of distribution, quality customer service and unbeatable price points make up for the brand ethos. The e-commerce platform has the largest distribution network and delivers to 1500+ locations in India. Along with the widest gifting range to choose from, the portal also provides 24 X 7 customer service support making gifting a personalized experience for customers while making them feel more connected with their family and friends back home.

