Sprint king Usain Bolt rejects offer from Malta football club

Sprint superstar Usain Bolt has turned down a contract from Malta champions Valletta and will remain in Australia to pursue his dream of becoming a professional footballer, his agent said yesterday.

The eight-time Olympic champion has been on trial with A-League club the Central Coast Mariners since arriving Down Under in August. He scored two goals in a pre-season friendly last Friday but is yet to be offered a deal, with cashed-up Valletta dangling a two-year trial-free contract to entice him away earlier this week.



But Bolt's agent Ricky Simms said he had opted against a move to the Maltese Premier League team. "There is a lot of interest in Usain playing football," he said.

"We regularly receive similar approaches. I can confirm Usain does not wish to pursue this opportunity in Malta."

Valletta chief executive Ghasston Slimen told the broadcaster: "We wish Usain Bolt all the best with his football career. The Valletta FC offer is always on the table." A-League season starts this weekend.

