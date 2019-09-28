Sprinter Christian Coleman sets pace in Doha

Doha: Christian Coleman made a smooth start to his bid for World Championship gold in Doha Friday, romping to a comfortable victory in the opening round of the 100 metres heats. The American sprinter, 23, — the fastest man in the world this season — eased up well before the line to win his heat in 9.98sec at the Khalifa Stadium. Coleman, who narrowly escaped a drugs ban earlier this month, was the only man to duck under 10 seconds in the first round. Akani Simbine of South Africa was second fastest in 10.01sec with defending champion and veteran Justin Gatlin third quickest in 10.06.

An unhappy-looking Coleman later brushed past journalists following his heat, saying nothing other than a cursory 'Felt great'. Coleman's participation in Qatar had been thrown into doubt last month after it emerged he had registered three drug-testing "whereabouts" failures in a 12-month period. That left Coleman potentially facing a lengthy suspension for an offence regarded as equivalent to a failed drug test. However, the case against Coleman was withdrawn after USADA received guidance on how the 12-month window used to determine the offence should be calculated.

Sporting spirit

Guinea-Bissau's Braima Suncar Dabo (right) helps a weak and limping Aruba's Jonathan Busby by carrying him to the finish line during the 5000m heats in Doha

