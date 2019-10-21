Sprinter Dutee Chand, shooter Heena Sidhu win big at Vogue Women of the Year 2019 awards

Indian athlete Dutee Chand recently took home the award for Sportsperson of the Year at the Vogue Women of the Year 2019. Dutee Chand, a Jaipur-born professional sprinter is the third Indian woman to have qualified for the 100 m at Summer Olympics. Dutee Chand has quite a few medals under her belt and the biggest being two silver medals at the 2018 Asian Games at Jakarta in 2018 - both in 100 and 200 m categories.

Another Indian sports athlete and pistol shooter Heena Sidhu won the award for Young Achiever Of The Year.

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma won the award for Style Icon Of The Year while Alia Bhatt won the award for Performer Of The Year. Katrina Kaif took home the award for Risk Taker Of The Year and actress Taapsee Pannu won Trailblazer Of The Year (Female). Student of the Year 2 actress Ananya Panday won the award for Youth Influencer Of The Year. 'Gully Boy' director Zoya Akhtar won Filmmaker Of The Year.

YouTube Sensation Lilly Singh won the award for The Absolut Born Colourless Global Indian Of The Year (Female). Canadian model Winnie Harlow won Global Changemaker Of The Year while Influencer of the Year went to Huda Kattan. Ruchika Sachdev won the award for Designer Of The Year and model Pooja Mor and chef Garima Arora won Young Achiever Of The Year.

In the male categories, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh won Man Of The Year while Dulquer Salmaan won Trailblazer Of The Year (Male) award.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates