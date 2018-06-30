Sprinter Dutee clinches gold, betters own national record

"My target in this championships was to run 11:20. There are still eight weeks to go before the Asian Games and my target in Jakarta is to run below 11:20. I hope to peak there,"

India sprinter Dutee Chand

Dutee Chand broke her 100m national record to become the fastest woman of the meet while Hima Das clinched her second gold by posting a personal best in the 400m as they shared the spotlight on the final day of the 58th National Inter State Senior Athletics Championships.

The two easily clinched their berths in the Asian Games. Dutee qualified in 100m and 200m while local favourite Hima booked the Asiad ticket in 200m and 400m. Dutee, 22, representing Odisha, ran 11.29 second in the semi-final race in the morning to better her national record of 11.30 and later clinched the gold in 11.32 in the final. The qualifying time in the event is 11.67.

"My target in this championships was to run 11:20. There are still eight weeks to go before the Asian Games and my target in Jakarta is to run below 11:20. I hope to peak there," Dutee said. Hima clocked yet another personal best of 51.13 to take the gold, her second yellow metal after the one in 200m. She lived up to her billing to better her personal best of 51.32.

