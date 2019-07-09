Spruha Joshi excited about desi version of The Office

web-series

Spruha Joshi says she is glad to have got an opportunity to be a part of the Indian adaptation of the international series, The Office

Actress Spruha Joshi, known for her performance in Marathi shows such as "Eka Lagnachi Teesri Goshta" and "Unch Maaza Zoka", says she is glad to have got an opportunity to be a part of the Indian adaptation of the international series, "The Office". The 13-episode mockumentary chronicles the nine-to-five lives of employees at a Faridabad-based firm named Wilkins Chawla, as they navigate through their mundane routine that invariably gives rise to comical situations.

Spruha plays Geeta, a real-estate dealer who helps protagonist Jagdeep Chadda (Mukul Chadda) find the perfect house as his first buy. This also marks Spruha's debut in the digital entertainment space. Talking about the Hotstar Specials' show, Spruha said: "I am glad to have got an opportunity to be a part of the Indian adaptation of ‘The Office'. The story and its mockumentary style of delivery is different from what I've done before. I've had a great time shooting with the cast and I hope viewers enjoy the show."

"The Office" also features Gauahar Khan and Ranvir Shorey.

