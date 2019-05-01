Spurious liquor in 'post poll' feast kills 5 in Odisha, 28 ill

national

At least five people died and 28 others fell ill on Tuesday after they allegedly consumed spurious liquor in a "post-election feast" in Odisha's Bhadrak district.

The tragedy struck late Monday night, a few hours after polling for the fourth and final phase of simultaneous Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections in the state was over.

"We have information that people in Daulatapur and another village under Tihidi police station limits had bought the liquor from a local market for a post-election feast," Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Umakanta Moharana told reporters. Excise Secretary Nikunja Bihari Dhal said a joint investigation is being conducted by revenue, health, excise and police departments.

"As the incident took place on polling day after voting was over, we are taking the matter seriously," Dhal said. While three persons died at a hospital in Bhadrak, another succumbed on the way to Cuttack, the SDPO said.

Another person died in the village before he could be taken to the hospital, Inspector In-Charge of Tihidi police station Prabhansu Mishra said. Around 40 people were taken to the district headquarters hospital in Bhadrak after they fell ill and currently 28 are under treatment.

Additional District Medical Officer P K Khuntia said the villagers complained of nausea, stomachache and loss of eyesight after consuming the liquor Monday night. The district administration has ordered an inquiry into the tragedy.

