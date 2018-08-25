EPL: Tottenham Hotspur's Hugo Lloris charged with drink-driving

football

Lloris, 31, was reported to have failed a roadside breathalyser test and has been released on bail to appear at Westminster magistrates' court next month

Hugo Lloris

France's World Cup-winning captain Hugo Lloris has been charged with drink-driving after the Tottenham keeper was stopped by police on Friday Lloris was pulled over in a routine stop at 2:20 am in Gloucester Place, central London.

Lloris, 31, was reported to have failed a roadside breathalyser test and has been released on bail to appear at Westminster magistrates' court next month. "A man has been charged following a patrol stop in Gloucester Place, W1," a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever