EPL: Tottenham Hotspur's Hugo Lloris charged with drink-driving

Aug 25, 2018, 07:14 IST | AFP

Lloris, 31, was reported to have failed a roadside breathalyser test and has been released on bail to appear at Westminster magistrates' court next month

Hugo Lloris

France's World Cup-winning captain Hugo Lloris has been charged with drink-driving after the Tottenham keeper was stopped by police on Friday Lloris was pulled over in a routine stop at 2:20 am in Gloucester Place, central London.

Lloris, 31, was reported to have failed a roadside breathalyser test and has been released on bail to appear at Westminster magistrates' court next month. "A man has been charged following a patrol stop in Gloucester Place, W1," a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.

