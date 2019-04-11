Spurs never give up, says goal-scorer Son Heung-min

football

Tottenham's Son hails team's fighting spirit after scoring late winner in Londoners 1-0 win over Man City in Champions League quarter-final first leg

Tottenham's Son Heung-min is ecstatic after scoring against Man City on Tuesday. Pic/AFP

Son Heung-min saluted Tottenham's fighting spirit as they shrugged off Harry Kane's injury blow to beat Manchester City 1-0 in the first leg of their all-English Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday.

Son was Tottenham's hero as he netted a cool winner late in the second half to give his side a slender advantage to protect in next week's second leg in Manchester.

It was an impressive display of resilience from Mauricio Pochettino's men after star striker Kane limped off with his latest ankle problem early in the second half.

Hugo boss

Hugo Lloris also deserved plaudits for saving Sergio Aguero's first-half penalty, laying the foundations for Son's 78th-minute strike and inspiring the South Korean to hail their togetherness.

"Not just me but as a team, we never give up for 90 minutes. We fight," Son said. "It was a difficult game and in the end, we were more clinical than them." While Tottenham have control of the tie, Son warned that they will need another herculean effort to knock out City at the Etihad Stadium on April 17. "It will be tough, but we performed well, we fight well," he said. "We should just enjoy like we did today and fight altogether."

City unkucky

City's bid to win an unprecedented quadruple is now under threat after another tired display. But City manager Pep Guardiola insisted his players had done enough to deserve a draw and are more than capable of mounting a fightback in the second leg.

"We created chances, more than the penalty. Except for a few set-pieces and some counter-attacks, we controlled the game," Guardiola said. "When we are not good I say so, but I don't have that feeling. The result is not the best one but we have to make these kind of comebacks to go through. We have the second leg. It looks complicated but we will try. We are going to try at home, with our fans, with our families. The situation is what it is."

Will return stronger from ankle injury: Kane

London: Tottenham striker Harry Kane vowed yesterday to come back "stronger than ever" after his latest ankle injury cast a cloud over his side's Champions League victory against Manchester City. Kane limped off the pitch after a challenge with England teammate Fabian Delph. "Gutted to go off injured, but every setback is a chance to come back stronger than ever," Kane tweeted. "Big finish from the boys to go on and win!"

