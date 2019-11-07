Spy camera found inside women's loo at Pune eatery

Pune: A posh restaurant in Pune’s Pimpri-Chinchwad has filed a case against a staffer, who they allege, fitted a spy camera in the women's loo. The camera was spotted by a woman who had visited the restaurant and who claims that the restaurant's response was unsatisfactory. She says it was only after she posted the entire episode and photos of the spy camera on social media that the restaurant approached the police.

The incident took place on November 3 at the BeHive Kitchen and Brewery at Hinjewadi. The furious woman who spotted the camera confronted the restaurant staff, but says they said they had no idea who had fitted it. She said they then removed it within 10 minutes.

Unhappy with the response, the woman uploaded a scathing post on the incident. When the restaurant started getting panned online, the management, the manager Rakesh Shetty lodged a complaint with Hinjewadi police on November 5 against Ram Deb Nath, 24, a staffer and resident of Hinjewadi.

Senior Inspector Yashwant Gaware of Hinjewadi police station said,"The incident took place on Sunday around 9.30 pm at the BeHive restaurant. A woman noticed a spy camera in the women’s washroom and alerted them. Based on which the complaint was registered two days later by the manager. We are probing why the complaint was lodged late. Also, the staffer they have named is now on run."

When contacted, the restaurant claimed that the camera was fixed by one of their employees who ran away post the incident. "We initially thought it could have been done by some rival restaurant but were shocked when we scrutinised CCTV footage and found our own staffer had done it," the restaurant spokesperson said.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates