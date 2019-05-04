Squash: Ghosal, Joshna enter semis

other-sports

Joshna on the other hand had a task in hand suppressing compatriot Tanvi Khanna before prevailing 12-10, 13-11, 11-7

Saurav Ghosal and Joshna Chinappa

India's Saurav Ghosal and Joshna Chinappa moved into the semifinals with convincing victories over their respective opponents in the Asian Squash Championship here on Friday.

Ghosal's was the last match of the day and the Indian had hardly anything extra to take care as he disposed of Malaysia's sixth seed Mohd Nafizwan Adnan in straight games for an 11-4, 11-4, 11-3 win.

Joshna on the other hand had a task in hand suppressing compatriot Tanvi Khanna before prevailing 12-10, 13-11, 11-7. Tanvi, who had made impressive strides in the championship and played with lots of motivation, continued in that vein against her senior. Unforced errors undid much of her spirited fight but it must be said to her credit, Tanvi stretched Joshna in the first two games before losing them over tie-break points.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates