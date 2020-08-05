"Sreelekha exploring new horizons" - Devanshi Shah

Having conquered the hearts of her Bangla fans, Sreelekha Mitra is all geared up to enter Bollywood and win over the Hindi audiences as well. This supremely talented actor, who first appeared alongside Aamir Khan in Coca-Cola's 2003 TVC, went on a short hiatus after a few ad-film appearances, including a Lays commercial with Saif Ali Khan. However, she remained active in regional cinema. Sreelekha Mitra has given over 50 successful films in Bangla, several hits in Malayalam, Oriya, and for Bangladeshi cinema, and has been awarded many illustrious accolades like the BFJA and the Anandalok Award, besides being nominated for Filmfare. Her stellar career on television is extremely commendable as she has been widely acclaimed for her diverse portrayals of different characters. She's also a judge on the very popular Bengali stand-up show 'Mirakkel' that has impressively entered its 10th year now. Sreelekha has worked with the notable director and producer Shoojit Sircar, the very popular Marathi actor Subodh Bhave who's also a dear friend, and numerous other accomplished film personalities.

With her father hailing from theatre, Sreelekha said that the passion of acting got imbibed in her spirit early on. Being a single mother, a columnist, and a social and animal activist, Sreelekha Mitra radiates incredible compassion and strength. Not one to mince her words, she recently spoke about the perpetual issues of nepotism and lobbying in the regional film industries and how many deserving actors are thwarted from getting their dues. Her YouTube channel 'Aami Sreelekha' is very much loved by her fans where she comfortably talks about the subjects she feels passionate about in a candid light, occasionally conducting live sessions to connect with her fans.

Sreelekha has always aspired to take up roles that challenge her as an actor, and also give her audiences the chance of experiencing new aspects to her performances. She featured in Dhimaner Dinkaal, ALT Balaji's first Bangla web-series essaying one of the main leads, where she was appreciated for her performance. After doing a few Hindi film projects sparsely over the years, she's now looking forward to working in Hindi cinema and OTT projects where she can take on new, adventurous roles.

