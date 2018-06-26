Sri Lanka 99/5 v West Indies in rain-affected Day Two
Sri Lanka were 99 for five in reply to the West Indies first innings total of 204 at stumps on a rain-affected day two of the day/night third and final Test at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Sunday
Sri Lanka were 99 for five in reply to the West Indies first innings total of 204 at stumps on a rain-affected day two of the day/night third and final Test at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Sunday.
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
WT20: West Indies beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets