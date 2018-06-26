Search

Sri Lanka 99/5 v West Indies in rain-affected Day Two

Jun 26, 2018, 08:58 IST | Agencies

Sri Lanka were 99 for five in reply to the West Indies first innings total of 204 at stumps on a rain-affected day two of the day/night third and final Test at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Sunday

Sri Lanka's Suranga Lakmal (2ndR) leads the team off the field after bowling out the West Indies during day 3 of the 3rd Test between West Indies and Sri Lanka at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, on June 25, 2018. Pic/AFP

