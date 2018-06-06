Sri Lanka aim to capitalise on rare West Indies visit

More than 36 years since being granted Test status, this is just Sri Lanka's fourth Test tour of the Caribbean and the first involving more than two matches



SL captain Dinesh Chandimal

West Indies and Sri Lanka commence one of the most infrequent of international cricket assignments when the first match of a three-Test series begins here today.

More than 36 years since being granted Test status, this is just Sri Lanka's fourth Test tour of the Caribbean and the first involving more than two matches. On their last campaign to the region 10 years earlier, the team led by Mahela Jayawardene claimed their first Test victory in the West Indies in a shared rubber.

Sri Lanka will be keen to extend the form of their last seven matches in which they were beaten just once, away to top-ranked India, and enjoyed an historic 2-0 triumph over Pakistan in the UAE while also prevailing at home over an improving Bangladesh side by the same margin in their last Test action in February.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever