Sri Lanka blasts: Police chief warned of suicide attacks 10 days ago

The NTJ is a radical Muslim group in Sri Lanka that came to notice last year when it was linked to the vandalisation of Buddhist statues

Sri Lankan soldiers secure St. Anthony's Shrine in Colombo. Pic/AP

Colombo: Sri Lanka's police chief Pujuth Jayasundara issued a nationwide alert 10 days before Sunday's bomb attacks in the country that suicide bombers planned to hit "prominent churches", according to the warning seen by AFP.

Jayasundara sent an intelligence warning to top officers on April 11. "A foreign intelligence agency has reported that the NTJ (National Thowheeth Jama'ath) is planning to carry out suicide attacks targeting prominent churches as well as the Indian high commission in Colombo," said the alert.

Lanka imposes curfew, blocks social media

The Sri Lankan government on Sunday imposed an indefinite curfew across the country. It has also blocked all social media platforms in order to prevent incorrect and wrong information from being spread. Meanwhile, security has been intensified around religious places across the capital.

