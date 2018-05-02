Sri Lanka Cricket upset with Lasith Malinga for wasting his time

Malinga was named for Sri Lanka's domestic Inter-Provincial one-day tournament which gets underway today.



Lasith Malinga

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) selectors are reportedly upset with pacer Lasith Malinga for apparently wasting his time as bowling mentor of T20 2018 side Mumbai and issued the pacer, 34, an ultimatum to return home to play domestic cricket if he intended to be recalled to the national side.

Malinga was named for Sri Lanka's domestic Inter-Provincial one-day tournament which gets underway today. SLC CEO Ashley de Silva, said: "We have informed Lasith that he has been selected. If he doesn't play the Inter-Provincial tournament, it is unlikely that the selectors will consider him."

