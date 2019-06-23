Sri Lanka extends Emergency for another month

international

According to the notification, the Emergency was in effect for public security, preservation of public order and maintenance of supplies and services essential to the life of the countrymen

Maithripala Sirisena

Colombo: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, on Saturday, extended the State of Emergency by another month, considering the security situation following the April Easter Sunday bombings that killed over 250 people and injured hundreds. Sirisena issued orders to extend the Emergency for another month from Friday midnight, according to a gazette notification.

According to the notification, the Emergency was in effect for public security, preservation of public order and maintenance of supplies and services essential to the life of the countrymen. The President had declared Emergency on April 22, a day after attacks on three churches, three luxury hotels and two other locations. The bombings were claimed by the Islamic State terror group. Earlier on May 22, Sirisena extended the Emergency by a month as security forces continued nationwide raids to hunt down suspects linked to the attacks. He had assured the diplomatic community in Sri Lanka then that it would not be extended.

The need to extend Emergency regulations has been questioned by some political leaders and activists in the island country, with the Tamil National Alliance voting against the motion when it was presented in Parliament in May. The need to extend Emergency regulations has been questioned by some political leaders and activists in the island country, with the Tamil National Alliance voting against the motion when it was presented in Parliament in May. "We don't think it's necessary to have emergency regulations in place now," TNA Parliamentarian MA Sumanthiran said. "The regulations are far reaching and draconian in nature. Also, two cases being heard on the regulations in courts. We will be voting against the motion this time as well," he said.

100

No of suspects arrested by the SL police

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates