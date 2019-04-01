Sri Lanka Test skipper Dimuth Karunaratne charged for drink driving

cricket

Dimuth Karunaratne, who led Sri Lanka to a stunning Test series victory against SA last month, was taken into custody following the pre-dawn accident

Sri Lankan Test cricket captain Dimuth Karunaratne has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after an accident in the capital, police said yesterday. Karunaratne, 30, was taken into custody following the pre-dawn accident that resulted in the driver of a three-wheel taxi being taken to the hospital.

"We have released him on personal bail, but he was asked to be in court today for a magisterial inquiry," a police spokesman said, adding that his vehicle was detained. The incident comes as Sri Lankan cricket officials mull who to name as captain of the one-day squad for the World Cup.

Karunaratne, who led SL to a stunning Test series victory against SA last month, had been in the frame to lead the one-day side as well. Sri Lanka's cricket board said it would investigate the incident. "Sri Lanka Cricket will also follow the due process as per his 'Player Contractual Obligation'," SLC said in a statement.

