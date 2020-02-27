Sri Lankan boat apprehended by Indian Navy for entering Indian waters illegally; arrested

The Indian Navy handed over the boat and its crew members to TN's Coastal security. Picture/Twitter ANI

A Sri Lankan vessel and its five crew members were handed over to the Tamil Nadu Coastal Police by the Indian Navy after they were picked up from inside the Indian territorial waters near Dhanushkodi, on Thursday.

Rameswaram: A surveillance helicopter of Indian Navy which was flying near Arichal Munai area of Dhanushkodi spotted a boat belonging to Sri Lanka, at Indian waters today morning. The boat&the crew handed over to Tamil Nadu Coastal security group. Investigation on. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/BAYzY4pXRq — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2020

As per the information received, the Indian Navy surveillance helicopter, which was flying near the Arichal Munai areas of Dhanushkodi, had spotted a spots fibre boat belonging to Sri Lanka on the Indian Waters.

The Indian Navy vessel seized the Sri Lankan boat and towed it to the Rameswaram coast. Indian Navy handed over the boat to TN's Coastal security along with five people who were travelling on it.

The five persons apprehended have been brought to Mandapam coastal police station. Further investigations in the case are on.

