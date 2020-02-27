Search

Sri Lankan boat apprehended by Indian Navy for entering Indian waters illegally; arrested

Published: Feb 27, 2020, 16:35 IST | ANI | Mumbai

The Indian Navy surveillance helicopter, which was flying near the Arichal Munai areas of Dhanushkodi, had spotted a spots fibre boat belonging to Sri Lanka on the Indian Waters

The Indian Navy handed over the boat and its crew members to TN's Coastal security. Picture/Twitter ANI
A Sri Lankan vessel and its five crew members were handed over to the Tamil Nadu Coastal Police by the Indian Navy after they were picked up from inside the Indian territorial waters near Dhanushkodi, on Thursday.

As per the information received, the Indian Navy surveillance helicopter, which was flying near the Arichal Munai areas of Dhanushkodi, had spotted a spots fibre boat belonging to Sri Lanka on the Indian Waters.

The Indian Navy vessel seized the Sri Lankan boat and towed it to the Rameswaram coast. Indian Navy handed over the boat to TN's Coastal security along with five people who were travelling on it.

The five persons apprehended have been brought to Mandapam coastal police station. Further investigations in the case are on.

