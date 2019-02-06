Sri Lankan cricketer Angelo Perera scores 2 double tons in single first-class match, scripts history

cricket

Angelo Perera hit 201 off 203 balls in the first innings and 231 from 258 balls in the second innings

Representational picture

Sri Lankan cricketer Angelo Perera became only the second player in first-class cricket to score two double tons in a single match.

Angelo Perera achieved the feat. in the match between Nondescripts Cricket Club and Sinhalese Cricket Club. Captaining Nondescripts Cricket Club, Angelo Perera scored 201 off 203 balls in the first innings and 231 from 258 balls in the second innings of the match.

The only other player to score two double centuries in a single first-class game was Arthur Fagg, back in 1938. Arthur Fagg had managed scores of 244 and 202 not out for Kent against Essex.

Angelo Perera last played for the Sri Lanka national side back in 2016, but this performance should surely put him back in the reckoning.

Angelo Perera scored 40 boundaries four sixes in total, at super-quick strike rates.

Angelo Perera is a professional Sri Lankan cricketer, who plays limited over cricket. He is a right-handed batsman and left-arm slow bowler.

Angelo Perera is married to Ravindi Samarasekera. The marriage took place at St. Mary's Church in Sri Lanka.

