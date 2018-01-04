Sri Lankan Navy nabs 12 Indian fishermen near Delft Island

The Sri Lankan Navy on Thursday apprehended 12 Indian fishermen, along with two boats, near the Delft Island



Representational Picture

The Sri Lankan Navy on Thursday apprehended 12 Indian fishermen, along with two boats, near the Delft Island. The personnel, belonging to the Northern Naval Command, apprehended the fishermen, who were natives of Rameswaram district of Tamil Nadu.

On December 31, at least 13 Indian fishermen were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy near Gulf of Mannar in Rameswaram. Earlier that month, 27 Indian fishermen were apprehended with five boats near Delft Island.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go