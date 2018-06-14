Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Gamage out of West Indies tour

Sri Lanka are already missing opener Dimuth Karunaratne, who fractured a finger while batting in the nets. The second Test starts on Thursday in Saint Lucia

Angelo Mathews

All-rounder Angelo Mathews and fast bowler Lahiru Gamage have returned home from Sri Lanka's tour of the West Indies, the cricket board said Wednesday, adding to the country's woes after losing the first Test.

Gamage fractured a finger batting in the first Test which Sri Lanka lost on Sunday, said a board statement. Mathews withdrew due to a "personal reason", it added. Dasun Shanaka and Danushka Gunathilaka will leave on Wednesday to join the squad for the remaining two Tests.

Sri Lanka are already missing opener Dimuth Karunaratne, who fractured a finger while batting in the nets. The second Test starts on Thursday in Saint Lucia.

