Sri Reddy leaks: Ram Gopal Varma provoked her to speak against Pawan Kalyan

Sri Reddy spoke against South superstar Pawan Kalyan in the bid of her protest against sexual exploitation in Tollywood. However, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma made a confession that he instigated Reddy to take up against the bigwigs of Tollywood



On Thursday, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma took to his Twitter account to confess that he provoked Telugu actress Sri Reddy to take against the tycoon of the South Indian film industry, Pawan Kalyan. Varma, in a video, made this confession and also stated that this was the only way how Reddy's protest against casting couch and sexual harassment in the Tollywood would get momentum. Therefore, he asked her to take on some major names from the showbiz.

"In any fight, you have to take strong steps, do strong deeds to come into limelight. To make her statement and protest strong, I recommended her some examples," he said. He further added, "Attention is a trailer, the aftermath is the film. Whatever she had asked Pawan Kalyan, I told her to do so. Her comment's responsibility is mine because the suggestion was made by me. I apologise to PK and everyone who is hurt by her comment," said Ram Gopal Varma.

The filmmaker has been supporting Reddy from the initial stage of her protest and has been very vocal about it. It was when Sri Reddy marked a nude protest in front of the Telugu Film Chambers of Commerce that RGV took her protest seriously. He said, "She was serious. In a day or two, I took her number and asked her to speak to me. She called. We all have spoken about casting couch earlier and we as an industry condemn it. But she started a conversation around it."

He also proposed the idea of getting a hefty amount from the Daggubati family against withdrawing her protest and accusation made on Abhiram Daggubati. She had accused Abhiram of sexually exploiting her and released a few photos on social media. He offered to help her get the amount from the Daggubatis. "While Suresh Babu won't agree, I could try talking to the family. I was stunned when she denied. She said 'I am true to my cause. It is a fight not just for me. If I will take money for this, I would not be able to see my own face.' I was impressed with her determination," revealed RGV.

Her protest against Pawan Kalyan intensified post her usage of an abusive term against the actor. His fans trolled Sri massively on social media and even gave her death threats. However, Reddy resorted to deleting her comment against the actor. It was after Pawan Kalyan's statement on her protest that she spoke up against him. He had said, "Sri Reddy should take her struggle to courts and not TV stations."

