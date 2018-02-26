Sridevi death: Amar Singh and Jaya Prada visit Anil Kapoor's residence

The actress and the politician left together after meeting the Kapoors

Amar Singh and Jaya Prada. Pic/Yogen Shah

Rajya Sabha member Amar Singh and Bollywood actress Jaya Prada visited Anil Kapoor's residence to condole Sridevi's demise.

The actress and the politician left together after meeting the Kapoors.

In a recent development, actress Sridevi died due to accidental drowning in a bath tub in her hotel here, reports gulfnews.com.

Sharing the image of the forensic report, the media publication stated that Sridevi, who had traces of alcohol in her blood, lost balance and fell into the bathtub and drowned.

Sridevi, 54, died on Saturday night. It was earlier reported that she died due to cardiac arrest.

The Padma Shri recipient was in Dubai to attend the marriage function of actress Sonam Kapoor's cousin Mohit Marwah, along with husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi.

Born in Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu on August 13, 1963, Sridevi began her career at the age of four in the devotional film "Thunaivan". That marked the beginning of a journey in filmdom that saw her work across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi productions, leading her to become one of the most formidable actresses of the 1980s and 1990s in Bollywood -- in fact, the only female "superstar" the industry has seen.

Also Read: Sridevi Died From Accidental Drowning: Forensic Report

She is remembered for her performances in some of the iconic Bollywood films like "Mr. India", "Nagina", "Sadma", "ChalBaaz", "Chandni", "Khuda Gawah", among many others in different Indian languages.

Sridevi, who made a comeback to Bollywood in 2012 with "English Vinglish" after a long break of 15 years, was last seen in "Mom" in 2017.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates