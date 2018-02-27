Sridevi died of drowning, concludes Dubai Police

Contrary to media reports on Monday that the legendary actor died of a cardiac arrest, post mortem says she lost consciousness and drowned in her hotel bath tub



Sridevi

Superstar Sridevi died of accidental drowning in her hotel bath tub after losing consciousness, the Dubai police said on Monday, before transferring the case to the Dubai Public Prosecution, which will carry out regular legal procedures that follows such cases. "Following the completion of post-mortem analysis, Dubai police headquarters stated that the death of the Indian actress Sridevi occurred due to drowning in her hotel apartment's bath tub following loss of consciousness," Dubai government's media office said on Twitter.

Officials did not specify what caused Sridevi, 54, to lose consciousness, and whether the initial report of her death due to cardiac arrest still holds. Dubai-based newspapers said there were traces of alcohol in the actor's body, though there was no official confirmation. Her family has not commented beyond their initial statement yesterday announcing the death, and has requested the media to not contact them as they deal with the tragedy. Sridevi is survived by her husband, filmmaker Boney Kapoor — reports said the Dubai police have taken his statement — and daughters Jhanvi and Khushi.

Sridevi was in Dubai for a family wedding, and had stayed back after the ceremonies. Her husband had reportedly flown back to Mumbai with their younger daughter Khushi, but returned to Dubai according to reports.

With inputs from agencies

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates