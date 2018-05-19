Sridevi honoured at Cannes Film Festival

Late actor honoured with the TITAN Reginald F Lewis Film Icon Award at France event; filmmaker SubhashÃÂ¢ÃÂÃÂGhai accepts honour on her behalf and shares his experience of working with her



Sridevi

Late actor Sridevi was honoured with the TITAN Reginald F Lewis Film Icon Award at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. The award traditionally celebrates women of the film industry from all over the world, and also salutes the multi-cultural impact on the world of cinema.

Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai and producer Namrata Goyal received the award on behalf of Sridevi's family. Ghai shared a few photographs of himself while receiving the award, on Twitter, and captioned one: "It was honour to receive the award on behalf of legend Sridevi Kapoor at Cannes Film Festival yesterday for her outstanding contribution in Indian cinema and shared my experience with impeccable inimitable actor to western audience hosted by Titan Reginald F. Lewis film honours (sic)."



Ghai receiving the award

Sridevi's producer husband Boney Kapoor said he and daughters Janhvi and Khushi were overwhelmed with the recognition, tributes and love that the actor has been showered with. "Janhvi, Khushi and I are overwhelmed with the recognition and tributes and love of millions of her fans being showered on her. Her work and life has touched so many hearts across the world and she has been an inspiration to millions. She will live forever, thanks to her body of work," the actor's husband, producer said in a statement.

Sridevi died in February due to accidental drowning in a Dubai hotel. She was feted with a posthumous National Film Award for Best Actress in appreciation of her performance in her last released film Mom.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates