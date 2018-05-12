Sridevi's death probe rejected by Supreme Court

Yesterday, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking an independent probe into the alleged mysterious death of actor Sridevi at a Dubai hotel on February 24



Sridevi

Yesterday, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking an independent probe into the alleged mysterious death of actor Sridevi at a Dubai hotel on February 24. A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra did not accept the submission of senior advocate Vikas Singh that the Delhi High Court was wrong in dismissing the plea and holding that the authorities in Dubai have already looked into the incident.

Singh, representing Uttar Pradesh-based petitioner Sunil Singh, drew parallel with Special CBI Judge B H Loya death case. "In Judge Loya's case, a natural death was converted into a mysterious death, while in this case, a mysterious death is treated as a natural death. This was unfortunate," the senior lawyer told the bench, which also comprised Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud.

Pressing for a fresh probe, he claimed, "She was insured for R250 crore with an Oman-based insurance company and there was a condition which said that the insured sum can be realised by the nominee if the insured dies in Dubai." "No. Sorry," the bench said while dismissing the plea.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever