Sridevi's style lives on

Designer duo launches capsule collection in London inspired by the superstar's on-screen looks

A jacket bearing Sridevi's birth date

Be it her sensuous blue chiffon saree in Mr India (1987) or her Manish Malhotra ensembles off screen, Sridevi had a knack for setting trends with her sartorial choices. It is not surprising then that designer duo, Dimple-Amrin, has launched a capsule collection in memory of the superstar who passed away under tragic circumstances in February this year.



A source reveals, "The designers have included every possible reference in their collection — while some outfits are inspired by Sridevi's on-screen looks, other ensembles have used her posters as motifs. The line includes a crop top that bears her birth date and a voluminous skirt that features her face. Given her impressive filmography, the designers thought of creating a jacket bearing her film posters."

While the collection was unveiled at Cannes earlier this year, it has been relaunched in London this week, opening to the public for the first time. The gesture hasn't gone unnoticed by the late actor's husband Boney Kapoor. Talking to mid-day, he said, "Sridevi's legacy lives on, and it's overwhelming to witness how fans across the globe have been paying tribute to her in their own way. Dimple and Amrin's collection based on Sridevi's illustrious career encapsulates how she was an inimitable cinema and a true fashion icon."



Other ensembles in the special collection

