Sridevi's wax figure unveiled at Madame Tussauds Singapore; see photos

Madame Tussauds Singapore on August 13, which is Sridevi's birth anniversary, had announced on their social media page that they would be creating a wax figure of the late actress. This news had generated a lot of buzz and excitement among the fans of the beloved actress. Sridevi's husband, producer Boney Kapoor, too, had shared the news on social media.

Now, Sridevi's wax figure has finally been unveiled at Madame Tussauds Singapore and she couldn't look lovelier! Sridevi can be seen in her 'Hawa Hawai' avatar and looks stunning as she did then. The golden dress, the makeup, the hair and the tiara - everything has been recreated perfectly. Daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, along with dad Boney and uncle Sanjay Kapoor were at the unveiling of the wax statue. Check out the photos here:

Janhvi Kapoor looked over mum Sridevi's statue with absolute love as did Khushi. The family then posed with the wax figure for the shutterbugs. Janhvi was radiant in a red gown, while Khushi looked chic in an ivory off-shoulder gown.

Sridevi passed away on February 24 in Dubai, where she had gone to attend the wedding of a family member. Madame Tussauds Singapore had taken to Twitter to announce that they would be unveiling Sridevi's wax figure in September. Here's what they had tweeted:

Happy birthday @SrideviBKapoor âº



As a tribute to Bollywood icon, we are pleased to announce that we will be launching her wax figure in early September this year! Her figure is one of its kind in the world, and it’s an exclusive addition to Madame Tussauds Singapore!#Sridevi pic.twitter.com/i7gN3vvGGZ — Madame Tussauds Singapore (@MTsSingapore) August 13, 2019

Sridevi was born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in 1963, The actress was admired the world over for her performances in films like Chandni, Lamhe, Mr India, Chaalbaaz, Nagina, Sadma, English Vinglish, and so many more. Sridevi was conferred with the Padma Shri and also did brilliant work in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films. Sridevi's last film was Mom, and she received the Best Actress National Award for it, posthumously.

