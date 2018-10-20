Srikanth beats Lin Dan to move into Denmark quarters

badminton

Indian Kidambi Srikanth slays legendary Lin Dan 18-21, 21-17, 21-16 to reach the Denmark Open quarter-finals

Kidambi Srikanth

Kidambi Srikanth defeated the legendary Lin Dan for the second time in his career to set up an all-Indian quarter-final against Sameer Verma at the Denmark Open here.

World No. 6 Srikanth bounced back to beat the World No. 14 from China 18-21, 21-17, 21-16 in the second round clash played on Thursday night. Dan, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and five-time world champion, is not the player he used to be but is still a force to reckon with. It was a fifth meeting between Srikanth and Dan and the Chinese great won the last time they played, in the quarter-finals of the 2016 Rio Olympics.



Lin Dan

Srikanth had famously scored his maiden win over Dan to win the 2014 China Open. After a tough match against the Chinese, Srikanth will have to play fellow Indian Verma in the quarter-finals to be held later on Friday. World No. 23 Verma had beaten 2018 Asian Games gold medallist, Jonathan Christie of Indonesia, in his second round match.

Saina Nehwal will also play her women's singles quarter-final against eighth seed Nozomi Okuhara later on Friday and so will the women's doubles pairing of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy, who take on top seeds Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota of Japan.

