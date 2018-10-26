Srikanth, Saina enter French Open quarters

badminton

Kidambi Srikanth

Defending champion Kidambi Srikanth and India's ace shuttler Saina Nehwal made their way to the quarter-finals of the French Open BWF World Tour Super 750 here yesterday.

Srikanth showed great determination to outwit Korea's World No. 25 Lee Dong Keun 12-21, 21-16, 21-18 in a second-round clash that clocked an hour and 13 minutes. Saina, who had reached the finals at Denmark Open last week, continued her good run by outwitting former World champion Nozomi Okuhara of Japan 10-21, 21-14, 21-17 in another exciting contest. The Indian had beaten Okuhara last week as well.

However, both Srikanth and Saina will have a tough task at hand as they face world champion Kento Momota of Japan and World No. 1 ranked Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei

respectively today.

