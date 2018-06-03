Srinagar: Youth run over by CRPF vehicle, dies

Authorities impose curfew in Srinagar as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order



Qaiser Bhat, who was run over by a CRPF vehicle succumbed to his injuries yesterday. Pics/AP and PTI

Authorities yesterday imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar while the separatists called for a strike across Kashmir after the death of a youth who was allegedly hit by a CRPF vehicle during clashes with stone-pelting protesters. Most shops, business establishments and fuel stations in Srinagar were closed as the separatists announced a strike to protest against civilian killings. The authorities imposed a curfew in Nowhatta area in Srinagar's old city, where the clash took place on Friday.

Restrictions under section 144 of the CrPc, which prohibits the gathering of people, were in force in six other areas of the city — Rainawari, Safakadal, Khanyar, MR Gunj, Maisuma and Kralkhud. The curbs were imposed as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order after the youth's death in a hospital around midnight. Buses didn't run in Srinagar following the strike call. But, private cars, cabs and auto-rickshaws were seen plying in the areas where there were no restrictions. Private schools were shut in the city, an official said. Train services in Kashmir were also stopped for the day.







After the Friday prayers ended at the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar's Nowhatta yesterday, a group of youths had started pelting stones at the security forces, an official said. Some protesters attacked a CRPF vehicle, which hit Qaiser Bhat, 21, and another man. They were taken to SKIMS hospital at Soura, where Bhat later died.

