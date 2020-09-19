Sriram Nene and family pitch in to help out with Madhuri Dixit's kitchen garden

Actress Madhuri Dixit has been nurturing a passion for gardening all through the lockdown months, and she has often been sharing glimpses of her kitchen garden with fans on social media. Madhuri, who gets help from husband Sriram Nene and their two sons in her gardening outings, wrote on Instagram: "Setting up my kitchen garden together with the family. Never stop trying your hand at something new and interesting."

Along with the note, she posted a video showing how the whole family gets involved with their kitchen garden. She tagged the post #ExperiencesOverThings. "Together we plant, together we see it grow," Madhuri captioned the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene) onSep 17, 2020 at 5:30am PDT

On the film front, Madhuri was last seen on screen in the 2019 film Kalank, which also starred Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur. During the lockdown, she made her singing debut with an English song titled Candle.

In a media interaction, Madhuri shared how her kids give their expert advice on her work. The teenagers also suggested a few changes in her singing debut Candle. "Not that they have watched a lot of my films now, they haven't, but if I do something, and if they have to criticise it, they do that. They comment on it, tell me if it is cheesy, if it is not right."

She further continued, "Even with Candle, my son suggested a few changes, and they liked the emotion in the song. They really liked the song and they said it is looking good. They gave their expert advice. Nowadays the kids know so much, they are so well-read. They have so much information; they talk to me about scripts as well. Sometimes I tell them that even I don't think so much about the script as much as they do. So, it is really nice."

With inputs from IANS

