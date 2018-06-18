Sriram Raghavan's next a biopic on Param Vir Chakra recipient Arun Khetarpal

Tentatively titled Arun, the biopic will be produced under Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. Arun Khetarpal attained martyrdom at 21 during the India Pakistan war of 1971

Sriram Raghavan

Filmmaker Sriram Raghavan is all set to direct a biopic on the life of Arun Khetarpal, second lieutenant of the Indian army and a posthumous recipient of the Pram Vir Chakra. Tentatively titled Arun, the biopic will be produced under Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. Arun attained martyrdom at 21 during the Indo Pakistan war of 1971.

While Raghavan will be directing the film, writer Ritesh Shah of Pink fame will be penning the script. "When I heard the story of Arun Khetarapal, I was inspired. He is the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. What he did and the kind of life he lived was absolutely exemplary and unbelievable", Dinesh said in a statement.

"We are doing our homework. Reading all the literature available because I think it is a huge responsibility to make a film with such an inspirational message. Sriram is one of the most talented directors around, and Ritesh is as passionate, so I feel it's the perfect team". The script of the film is likely to be finalised in the coming weeks, post which the casting process will begin.

The makers will need six months of preparation and the film is expected to go on floors next year mid by May or June. Arun will be the second collaboration between Raghavan and Dinesh post Varun Dhawan starrer Badlapur.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever