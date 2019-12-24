Sriti Jha on Kumkum Bhagya: Can play Pragya for another five years

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Kumkum Bhagya is probably every television producer's dream come true — after all, the Ekta Kapoor offering is one of the few Hindi shows that can boast of 1,500 episodes. But does it not feel monotonous for an artiste to play a character for five years, day in, day out? "I'm not bored; I can play this character for another five years," declares Sriti Jha aka the much-loved Pragya. "Now, with the introduction of a generation leap in the show, there is a buzz of energy on the set that I enjoy. Also, unlike Pragya, I am extremely lazy. That's why I have been content doing one show for so long."

For a series that has entertained viewers for so long, the plot surprisingly lacks imagination. When not building sub-plots around the separation and subsequent reunion of the leads, the writers rely on the tried-and-tested track of Pragya's abduction to boost the TRPs. "There have been plenty of kidnapping sequences," says Jha, who has lost count of how many times her character has been abducted. "We've laughed about it on set. So, it didn't bother us that people are making fun of the number of times Pragya has been kidnapped. However, [shooting for] the first kidnapping sequence was interesting. Since we filmed it in a forest, we bonded as a crew and cooked raw fish on a fire."

The ideal bahu and saviour of the Mehra parivaar on screen moonlights as a budding poet, off screen. She recently participated in an open mic poetry reading. "I am investing a lot of free time in writing poetry. I have to practise a lot more to get better. But this is something I've always wanted to do."

