SRK goes skiing with 'champion' AbRam, see photos

Mar 24, 2018, 16:12 IST | IANS

Shah Rukh Khan tweeted a photograph of himself along with AbRam holding a trophy

Shah Rukh Khan went speed skiing with his youngest son AbRam, whom he calls "champion". Shah Rukh, who is currently holidaying in Europe with AbRam, tweeted a photograph of himself along with his son holding a trophy. "A lovely holiday climaxed with the new Speed Skiing champion of the world by my side," Shah Rukh captioned the image.

The actor, 52, had previously shared a video with AbRam, 4 and had captioned it: "In bed, in lift and in the Alps. You do get more than you can ski... With my little one on a little holiday."

On the acting front, Shah Rukh is busy with Aanand L Rai's "Zero", which also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The film will release in December.

