SRK's fun reply to Abhishek Bachchan's tweet leaves fans amused

bollywood

On Monday, Abhishek Bachchan posted a motivational quote on Twitter that read 'To be the best you have to work overtime'

Shah Rukh Khan

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan proved yet again that he is not just 'the king of romance' but also the 'Badshah of wit' who can leave his fans amused like no other star in Bollywood.

On Monday, Abhishek Bachchan posted a motivational quote on Twitter that read 'To be the best you have to work overtime'.

Khan responded to Bachchan's tweet in a fun reply, saying "Thanks baby. Got this. Now please motivate me to work on Time too!!"

SRK often uses his Twitter account to reply to questions from his fans, using the hashtag #AskSRK, where the actor is known to come up with hilarious responses even to people who try to troll him.

On the work front, while Khan was last seen in the 2018 release Zero, junior Bachchan's last movie was Manmarziyaan that released in September last year.