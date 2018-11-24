SRM University students protest inaction in #MeToo case

national

SRM University Vice Chancellor Sandeep Sancheti, however, denied allegations of inaction and said the administration would look into it

The protesting students

Students of SRM University on Thursday staged a demonstration inside the campus, alleging inaction by the administration on a sexual harassment complaint by a woman student of the varsity.

SRM University Vice Chancellor Sandeep Sancheti, however, denied allegations of inaction and said the administration would look into it. According to a third year software engineering student who took part in the protest, a second year undergraduate student of the university was allegedly sexually harassed by a male sanitation worker inside a women's hostel lift on Thursday. "The man masturbated in front of the woman student in the hostel lift, following which she reported the issue to the authorities," the student.

