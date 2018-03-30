SRPF jawan survives suicide attempt

Warathe was posted on the gate of the local SRPF headquarters in Wadali when he shot himself with his rifle yesterday in an apparent attempt to end his life, an official said

An on-duty jawan of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) allegedly attempted suicide by shooting himself with his rifle here in the Vidarbha region, police said today. The 28-year-old jawan, Mangesh Babulal Warathe, was injured in the incident and admitted to a hospital, where his condition is stated to be out of danger, they said, adding the reason for the suicide bid was not yet known.

Warathe was posted on the gate of the local SRPF headquarters in Wadali when he shot himself with his rifle yesterday in an apparent attempt to end his life, an official said. The bullet fired by the SRPF jawan pierced his shoulder, he said. Hearing the gunshot, other SRPF personnel rushed to the spot where they found Warathe in a pool of blood, he said. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, from where he was shifted to a state-run hospital in Nagpur for further treatment, the official added.

Chinmay Pandit, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone- I), confirmed the incident and said the SRPF jawan was now out of danger. A probe was underway to ascertain the exact reason for the attempted suicide, he said. "The incident occurred inside a SRPF camp so we are waiting for their report in this regard," he said. According to officials, Warathe tried to commit suicide due to personal reasons. However, his statement is yet to be recorded, they added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates