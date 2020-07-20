SRPF to help keep gatari drunks out of Sanjay Gandhi National Park

The authorities say every year people try to enter SGNP illegally and celebrate gatari near Vihar lake. File pic/Ashish Rane

With gatari amavasya today and Shravan — the holy month of Hindus — about to start tomorrow, the Sanjay Gandhi National Park authorities increased patrolling on its periphery and near Vihar lake, as people come to party in order to celebrate gatari. The park authorities have also taken the help of SRPF for patrolling, with instructions to take action against trespassers.

Every year in the monsoon people illegally go to Vihar lake close to Sai Bangoda village near Aarey and Film City to party. They usually reach the banks of the lake via a trail that passes through the Bangoda village near Royal Palms adjacent to Aarey Milk Colony.

Dinesh Desale, Range Forest Officer of Tulsi Range of SGNP told mid-day, "We have been continuously patrolling in the forest area close to Vihar lake and drones are also being used for surveillance, so that action can be taken against those trespassing into the forest area. We have increased the patrolling in the area and have also roped in SRPF for this. Those found illegally roaming in the area will face strict action as per the law."

The portion of the Vihar Lake on the Saibangoda side is in the jurisdiction of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and not the Forest Department. The SGNP forest stretch is on the other side of the lake bordering Film City but the authorities have still increased patrolling.

Every day drones are used and based on the database of photos and videos, action is aken against illegal encroachments and people entering the park without permission.

