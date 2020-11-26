SS Das, Ranadeb Bose, Debasis Mohanty in race for East Zone spot

It's a three-way battle to pick the national selector from East Zone with Shiv Sunder Das, Ranadeb Bose and Debasis Mohanty in the fray.

Bowlers everywhere

Mohanty is currently a junior national selector since 2018. If the former India pacer is elevated to the senior selection committee, then Bose is likely to get a look in for the junior national selection committee.

Das, the former India opener, may have an outside chance to be a part of the senior national selection committee, which is dominated by bowlers.

Current chairman of selectors Sunil Joshi and Harvinder Singh were primarily bowlers. All those who have applied for the national selection committee are also bowlers apparently. Ajit Agarkar and Abey Kuruvilla are in the fray from West Zone where they will replace Jatin Paranjape. Maninder Singh and Chetan Sharma are in contention from North Zone to take Sarandeep Singh's position. Das, Mohanty and Bose are vying for Devang Gandhi's post from the East. Meanwhile, it is learnt that if Agarkar gets the nod, he will become the chairman of selectors while Joshi, who replaced MSK Prasad as chief selector in March this year, will function as a co-selector.

Agarkar may be chief

Agarkar, a veteran of 26 Tests, 191 ODIs and four T20Is, will head the selection committee as per seniority.

Interviews for the three vacant selectors' positions will be conducted by the Madan Lal-led Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC).

