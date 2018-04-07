S.S. Rajamouli praises Telegu film 'Rangasthalam'

Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli has praised Telugu Film "Rangasthalam" and also lauded the performances by actors Ram Charan and Jagapathi Babu



SS Rajamouli

Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli has praised Telugu Film "Rangasthalam" and also lauded the performances by actors Ram Charan and Jagapathi Babu. "The only person who could stand his ground to Charan, to an extent was Jagapathi Babu. His slow drawling dialogue and performance was really menacing. Congratulations to Mythri, Sukku and team 'Rangasthalam' for the terrific box office performance as well," Rajamouli tweeted on Saturday.

The only person who could stand his ground to Charan, to an extent was JB.

His slow drawling dialogue and performance was really menacing. Congratulations to Mythri, Sukku and Team Rangasthalam for the terrific box office performance as well.. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) April 7, 2018

Overall, the filmmaker found the movie superb. "There are many things that are good about #Rangasthalam. But the characterisation Sukumar written for Chittibabu and the way Charan portrayed it eclipses them all. Each and every nuance of his acting was a treat to watch. Superb! Well done!" he added.

"Rangasthalam" is produced by Y. Naveen, Y. Ravi Shankar and C. V. Mohan under the banner Mythri Movie Makers. The film also stars Samantha Akkineni in a lead role, Aadhi Pinisetty and Prakash Raj.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever